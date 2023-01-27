(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln’s Drew Wilson will continue the pipeline from his school to Briar Cliff.
The Lynx standout offensive lineman, Wilson, is set to join former teammates Tim McCarthy and Mikaele Hayes at the Sioux City school.
“(Briar Cliff defensive coordinator Nathan Koziol) came to my school to meet with a couple football players, and I hit it off with him right away,” Wilson told KMA Sports. “I loved his energy and kept in touch with him over the football season. When football season ended, I went up for a visit and loved the whole coaching staff.”
Wilson says he created an “amazing bond” with the people at Briar Cliff.
“It just felt like home for me,” he added. “They’re rebuilding. Their record this past year wasn’t that great, but it doesn’t always reflect how they perform. They were telling me about the class that they have coming in, and they’re building a bubble indoor facility, which I thought was amazing. I think they’re definitely on the rise, and the players there are excited about what the future holds.”
The 6-foot-0, 268-pound Wilson will likely make a small shift to the interior offensive line at the next level.
“I’ve always wanted to play college football,” he said. “Ever since I was little. It was kind of just a dream, but it started getting surreal my sophomore year when I went to a showcase camp in Texas. I knew that was when I had to start working. It means everything (to play college football). All this hard work and hours that I put in got me here. It’s amazing and surreal.”
Along with his parents, Wilson says his relationship with his junior high coach Luke Petersen is one that has had lasting impact.
“Coach Petersen is just an amazing guy,” he said. “He helped me along the way. Whenever I had a question, I would just call him up, and he would help me through it. He played my position in college, and he was a great mentor for me.”
Listen to the full interview with Wilson in the audio file below.