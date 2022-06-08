(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley softball team took some bumps last year. But their growing pains are paying off now.
The Lady Reds are currently 7-3 with victories over Riverside, Underwood, IKM-Manning, Audubon, Fremont-Mills, Essex and AHSTW.
Their seven wins matches their entire total from last year.
"We were excited going into this season," Coach Rick Barker said. "We knew we had to take some lumps last season. This group set their mind this winter that they were going to be better. They put a lot of time and effort into improving their softball skills. We're young, but super competitive. This group continues to work hard and continues to stride."
His team's willingness to learn and put in the extra work hasn't gone unnoticed by Barker.
"I had a core group of girls play a club season," he said. "They played 20 plus games before the summer. We've never had a group do that, but our parents and kids made the decision to focus on softball. You can see the payoff from that. They were ready to go in the first game because of their effort and time in the offseason."
The Lady Reds suffered 11 of last year's 22 defeats by three runs or less, so Barker knew they were close, just perhaps inexperienced.
"We just had to get through last season and learn," he said. "We knew we had a great core of kids. They're starting to put it together, trusting one another and enjoying playing together."
They're still a young squad with only one senior in their lineup.
Freshman Audrie Kohl leads the lineup and their pitching efforts. Kohl is currently hitting .355 with a team-best 11 RBI and three home runs and has a 7-3 record in the circle with a 1.57 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 67 innings.
"She puts in a ton of time that not everybody sees," Barker said. "She's committed to softball, so she's getting what she deserves. She's a great example of seeing the benefits of putting in the time."
Sophomore Brooklyn Lange is hitting .483 while Maya Contreraz bats .400, and Hailey Ferris swats .269.
Emerson Anderson, Shelby Divelbess, Emma Gute, Lea Gute, Grace Herman and Bailey Divelbess have also contributed to the lineup. The latter is Missouri Valley's only senior.
With their early success and youth, it's hard not to get excited about the future.
"This group has some high goals," Barker said. "This group wants to win the Western Iowa Conference, and they're not shy about that."
The Lady Reds currently have a 5-1 record in the WIC and sit second behind Logan-Magnolia. The Panthers were a 3-2 winner over their Harrison County rival on June 2nd. However, the Lady Reds get a rematch on June 17th.
"They're the one everybody in the WIC is chasing," Barker said. "But we're going to play tough in the WIC. The WIC is our number one goal."
Their youth has shined, but Barker still feels his team might not be a finished product yet.
"We're trying to get a batting order together," Barker said. "We just have to find consistent batting and get kids to produce at the plate."
Missouri Valley returns to action for a non-conference matchup with St. Albert Wednesday. Check out the full interview with Coach Barker below.