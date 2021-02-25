(Sioux City) -- Former Boyer Valley standout athlete Zach Ambrose is rounding into form as the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships approach.
The Morningside senior is coming off a weekend at the Great Plains Athletic Conference where he grabbed his first conference championship in the 800.
“Coach (Dave Nash) told me he didn’t want me to lead the race,” Ambrose said. “The first 400 I kind of sat back and let some other guys do the work for me. After that, I kind of took off for the last 4 and never looked back. It was really nice to finally win a GPAC championship instead of coming in second like I have a couple times.”
With the conference championship checked off his list, Ambrose will now turn his attention to nationals. He will compete in Yankton, South Dakota on Thursday, March 4th in the 4x800 meter relay and 800 meters.
“We’ve got our 4x800 qualified for the 14th or 15th year in a row at Morningside,” Ambrose said. “The last couple years we’ve been a couple seconds from making the finals, so I think this year we’re really going to try to get into the finals and break that streak.
“I’m ranked 9th going into the open 800 right now. From 9th to 3rd, we’re all in there less than a second apart from each other. I’m going to really try to push for that top three spot, hopefully.”
When the indoor season culminates, Ambrose will quickly move into the outdoor season, and he’s excited to get back out there after last season was wiped away due to the pandemic.
“Kind of been crazy the past year,” he said. “I had a little bit of an off year last indoor season so I was disappointed I didn’t get back on the track during outdoor. Seems like everything is coming together pretty nice this year, and I’m peaking at the right time.”
Hear much more with Ambrose from Thursday’s UFR interview linked below.