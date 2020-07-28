(KMAland) -- The American Rivers Conference has announced they will proceed with the fall season.
The ARC will use a reduced schedule in football and single round-robin schedules in other sports for men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s and women's soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball.
While most competition will be in conference, the ARC is permitting non-conference competition at the discretion of the conference’s nine institutions.
View the complete release from the ARC linked here.