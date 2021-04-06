(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Kealey Anderson, MaKenna Hudson, Alesha Johnson and Anna Niehaus all picked up ICCAC All-Conference honors on Tuesday.
Anderson and Johnson — both at Iowa Central — were named to the First Team while SWCC’s Hudson and DMACC’s Niehaus were honorable mentions. Anderson went to Shenandoah, Hudson played at Creston, Johnson set for St. Albert and Niehaus was a standout at Kuemper.
In addition, Anderson and Johnson were both tabbed as First Team All-Region XI A players. Niehaus was a Second All-Region XI B choice.
Johnson was also tabbed as the Region XI-A All-Tournament Team MVP while Anderson joined her on the All-Tournament Team.m Niehaus was also chosen to the Region XI-B All-Tournament Team.
View the complete release linked here.