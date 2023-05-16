(Glenwood) -- A talented Glenwood baseball team is getting set for another exciting season on the diamond, looking to recapture its momentum from the end of last year.
The Rams rattled off nine straight wins to finish off the 2022 regular season before falling just one game shy of a state tournament appearance.
Through the offseason, Glenwood has been focused on filling the holes left by its graduating seniors.
“I think we had to go into this season trying to figure out how we were gonna replace six seniors who were starters,” Glenwood baseball head coach Kurt Schulz said. “We had a lot of young players that showed promise. I’ve seen a lot of work in the cages over the last month or two, so I think we’re moving in the right direction. It all comes out when you’re on the field. Practice is fun, but it doesn’t always tell you everything.”
The Rams possessed a 3.65 team earned run average (ERA) last season, as well as a team batting average of .351. They’ll look to build on that well-roundedness again this summer.
“We’re gonna have to count on [our hitting] and then hopefully our pitching will be even better than it was last year,” Schulz said. “I think our pitching will be better this year. We have more confidence, more experience, and I think that, in tandem with the hitting, will help us.”
Leading the way both on the mound and at the plate will be junior Kayden Anderson.
Anderson, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln baseball commit, batted .482 with 31 RBI and six home runs, while amassing a 6-3 record on the mound with a 3.86 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.
“[Anderson is] blessed with talent, but I think the biggest change for him was his commitment in the offseason as far as being a better athlete,” Schulz said. “He’s stronger, he’s bigger, I think the velocity has come up on the mound because of that and I think his bat will improve because of that.”
Despite Anderson’s gaudy numbers, it was actually Risto Lappala who had the team’s best statistical pitching season in 2022, maintaining a 2.03 ERA and allowing just 26 hits in 38 innings on the bump.
Lappala, a senior, also returns for the Rams this season.
“[Lappala] throws pretty hard and stands about 6-foot-4, so he’s coming down the hill with a down-angle on that fastball, which is a good fastball,” Schulz said. “We’ll work on his offspeed and if he controls that offspeed, I think he’ll be tough this year.”
To go along with Anderson and Lappala, JD Colpitts figures to round out a solid rotation for Glenwood.
“Colpitts threw pretty well for us last year and he’s been working pretty hard at it,” Schulz said. “He’s got decent velocity and he has some offspeed that will help us, so that looks good.”
Glenwood’s 2022 campaign was a tale of two halves, as the Rams came on strong down the stretch and nearly made it to state before running into juggernaut Lewis Central in the substate final.
This year, the Rams will look to rekindle the success from the end of last year, but they know improvements must be made in order to do so.
“We wanna play with poise and confidence,” Schulz said. “We hit the ball pretty well all last year, but I think [we need] more consistency on the diamond, as far as picking up the baseball and throwing people out, and then more consistent pitching, more strikes, making the other team put the ball in play. That’s where we gotta go this year if we wanna be really competitive.”
Glenwood opens its season with a road date against St. Albert May 22 at 7 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Schulz from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.