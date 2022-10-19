(Oakland) -- Riverside (31-5) put together another dominant performance en route to a second straight clean sweep in the postseason Wednesday.
The Bulldogs took down St. Albert (17-20) in three straight sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-16) in the Class 1A Region 1 quarterfinals.
“I thought our girls came out and played really well,” Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. “We started strong and I feel like we kept that pace and energy throughout the match.”
Riverside’s comfortable victory came thanks in large part to the high-level play from senior Veronica Andrusyshyn, who racked up 10 kills, four aces, two assists, and nine digs on the night.
“I had a really good connection with my setter Ayala [Richardson],” Andrusyshyn said. “She was putting perfect balls to me and I was really able to hit. My back row is constantly talking to me, our libero Maddy Baldwin always told me what was open in case I didn’t see it.”
Richardson led the Bulldogs in assists with 28, while Baldwin paced her team in digs with 19.
Riverside and St. Albert went back and forth in the early going of the first set before the Bulldogs pulled away.
The second set was virtually identical. After the squads seesawed for a good portion of the set, Riverside went on a 10-3 run to take a 20-13 lead. Sophia Taylor closed out the set with four straight points at the service line.
“Serving has been a big focus for us,” Flathers said. “I felt like we’ve been aggressive and consistent, so we’re hoping to keep that up through the rest of the postseason.”
The third set, unlike the first two, featured total domination from the Bulldogs, who jumped out to a 12-5 lead and never looked back.
For the entire match, Riverside shined on both sides.
“Our offense was really good today and so was our defense,” Andrusyshyn said. “Our defense was able to see through the blocks and get through the digs, and our offense was able to get blocks.”
Andrusyshyn contributed the most, statistically, to her team’s dynamic performance.
“[Andrusyshyn] is a very consistent kid all the way around,” Flathers said.
The Bulldogs have yet to lose a single set in the postseason and their win over St. Albert puts them one step closer to the state tournament, but they know there’s always room for improvement.
“Each practice we’ll go day by day to get better,” Andrusyshyn said. “We’ll keep working on just the fundamentals: getting our hitting, getting our digs and getting our serving just right, so that when we go into the next round we’ll be able to do this again.”
Riverside now advances to the regional semifinals, where it will meet Stanton, which knocked off Westwood in four sets (21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 28-26) Wednesday.
“We focus a lot on playing our game,” Flathers said. “We finetune everything in practice and kind of just stick to what we know and keep growing our game. It’s working for us so far… we’re just gonna keep doing our thing. Everyday we come to practice and the girls wanna get better. They’re pretty motivated, so we’re gonna keep grinding.”
Stanton hosts Riverside in the Class 1A Region 1 semifinals Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 P.M.
View the full interviews with Andrusyshyn and Flathers below.