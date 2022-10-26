(Atlantic) -- Ankeny Christian Academy made history on Wednesday night, claiming their first state volleyball qualification with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 win over Sidney in a 1A regional final.
The Eagles (36-3) won a 14-tie opening set before controlling much of the second and third frames and held off a late Sidney charge to win their 15th straight match and 10th three-set sweep of the season.
“These girls have talent, and they worked hard in the offseason,” Ankeny Christian coach Michele Quick told KMA Sports. “They worked hard in the season, and they love each other. They pulled it together. I have no words other than we made school history.”
Sophomore Carley Craighead had a match-high 19 kills while classmate Katie Quick added 39 assists and six kills. Anna Weathers tallied eight winners and three of ACA’s nine aces.
“We’re so proud and so happy,” Coach Quick added. “I’m happy for the girls in the school. We have the best support. We’re excited to take the trip. We just can’t wait.”
The Eagles and Cowgirls traded 14 ties throughout the course of a high-level opening set. Neither team budged past a four-point lead, and it was anybody’s match when Craighead’s sixth kill of the frame tied things at 23 apiece. A seventh winner followed, narrowly landing in, and Weathers served an ace to end the set.
“The first set,” Sidney coach Amy McClintock said. “Couple missed serves. Letting the ball drop a little too much. If we get that first set, it might have been a different story tonight. The girls played hard. I can’t ask for more.”
Ankeny Christian used the momentum from their opening-set win to cruise in the second set. They opened up a 19-7 lead in set three to move just six points away from the win, but Sidney would not quit. The Cowgirls scored seven in a row and then put together a 4-0 run to get within 20-18. They were even within one at 24-23, but Weathers finished the match with a kill.
The win for the Eagles pushes them one step further than they were a year ago. Many of their contributors were just freshmen when they advanced to a regional final before losing to Gladbrook-Reinbeck. That experience, according to Coach Quick, was vital.
“Last year, it was, Can we do it?” Quick said. “This year, we knew we could do it. Every step of the way, we knew we could do it. We talked about it early in the summer. Last year, it was an unknown, but (this team had) confidence. That was a big turnaround.”
The Eagles grabbed the No. 4 seed in the 1A tournament and will play fifth-seeded Don Bosco on Tuesday at 8:00 PM in a state quarterfinal.
As for Sidney, the Cowgirls end their season 32-9 and say goodbye to an incredible senior class of Avery Dowling, Mia Foster, Karlee Graham, Aunika Hayes, Emily Hutt and Kaden Payne. Payne led the way one last time for Sidney with an efficient 17 kills while Dowling had 32 assists. Hayes pitched in nine kills to round out an impressive postseason performance.
“A lot of these seniors didn’t even suit varsity as freshmen,” Coach McClintock said. “They’ve grown as players and people as the years have gone on. They finished a great season, so they don’t have anything to hang their heads about.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Quick and Coach McClintock below.