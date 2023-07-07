(Ankeny) -- The top baseball team in the Bluegrass Conference didn't shy away from going outside its comfort zone this year. Those challenges are why Ankeny Christian is in a Class 1A district final.
"We've got some confidence," Ankeny Christian head coach Craig Dueker said. "We played a tough schedule purposely to set us up for the competition we knew we'd have to face. We played Ankeny, Indianola, ADM, Perry and a couple of 2A schools. We've set up ourselves to know we can compete."
The Eagles (16-11) reached a district final with a 5-2 win over Grand View Christian on Wednesday. The Eagles put up two runs in the second inning of that game and three runs across the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the win.
Eli Christensen and Landon Curtis sparked the Eagles' late-game success. Christensen managed a base hit in the fifth, and Curtis plated him for the decisive lead.
"Resiliency," Dueker said. "We jumped to a 2-0 lead, and Grand View tied it in the fifth. A game can really turn late in the game. We had some big plays."
Curtis and Christensen have been part of an ACA offense that hits .334. Brody Hoefle leads the bats with a .493 average and 30 RBI, while Curtis bops .486 and 30 RBI. Christensen adds a .424 average and 20 RBI. Landon Nehring, Daniel Schoening, Dylan Quick, Ethan Jacobs and Tyler Mahoney also contribute.
"We hang our hat on finding a way to get the job done," Dueker said. "We're not big hitters, but we figure out how to score runs in old-fashioned ways. We're going to play some old-school small ball and try to win low-scoring games. That's our recipe for success."
Mahoney and Christensen have been the Eagles' two-headed monster on the mound. Mahoney has a 3.68 ERA and 47 strikeouts across 51 1/3 innings, while Christensen has twirled 48 2/3 innings with a 3.60 ERA and 48 2/3 innings. Christensen shined against Grand View Christian, striking out 14 in six innings.
"Eli is our ace," Dueker said. 'We rely on him. We feel confident with Tyler, too. Eli has a lot of power. Tyler is a softer thrower, but has good velocity on the fastball. (Mahoney) has solid off-speed stuff. It makes a nice one-two punch."
The Eagles have their sights set on a trip to the state tournament. They must win two games to get there, beginning with Saturday's district final against Lynnville-Sully.
The Hawks (26-1) were a 7-2 victor when the two teams squared off on May 27th.
"We know they're a really good hitting ball club," Dueker said. "And they have a tremendous pitching staff. We have to play an extremely solid ball game."
ACA's regular-season challenges have them confident in their chances, though.
"We know we can play with these guys," Dueker said. "There's nothing about them that is going to intimidate our boys. We know they're very good, but we know it could go down to the wire if we play our game."
Hear more with Coach Dueker below.