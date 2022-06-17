(Ankeny) -- The Ankeny Christian baseball team is in the middle of a dream year.
The Eagles are currently 18-0 on the season and have found many ways to win, whether with dominant offensive performances or gritty, low-scoring triumphs.
"The boys have played outstanding fundamental baseball," said Coach Craig Dueker. "It has been fun to watch. We focused on throwing strikes, playing good defense, taking extra bases and moving runners. Those little things have added up to a special start."
The success, says Dueker, is all in the details.
"We pride ourselves on the details. We talk a lot about details. We've hammered the defensive part so hard that it's kept us in games where we struggle to get the bats going. We're finding ways to win."
The strong start justifies Coach Dueker's high expectations coming into the year.
"I don't think any of us ever thought we'd be 18-0," he said. "In the offseason, the boys committed to getting better. We lost to Montezuma last year in the second round. And the boys took it personally. This team has come together and they enjoy being around each other."
The Eagles have been dominant at times and gritty when they need to. They have eight wins by 10 runs or more and have won six games by three runs or less.
"The times you have to battle and grind to pull out a victory are the ones you remember," Dueker said. "They inspire you to have a special season. We've had some tough opponents and some close games."
The pitching has been strong for Ankeny Christian. Sophomore Eli Christensen has yet to surrender an earned run in 38 innings, while Malachi Johnson has a 0.82 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings. Matthew Welshhons bodes a 0.36 ERA, and Tyler Mahone claims a 1.53 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings.
"We're throwing strikes," Dueker said. "When you have that efficiency on the mound, we are so solid defensively that we are a tough squad. It comes back to the offseason work. The boys have dedicated themselves. They enjoy playing defense."
Johnson leads the offense with a .623 average and 14 RBI, while Christensen smacks .447 with a team-high 23 RBI.
Mahoney, Brady Hoefle and Ben McDermott have also raked in the lineup.
The Eagles have eight regular-season games left before heading into Class 1A District 13 play. They don't know their first opponent yet, but the Eagles are in a district with Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Earlham, Madrid, Martensdale-St. Marys, Murray and Ogden.
"Between now and then, we have to keep getting better," Dueker said. "We need to get everybody ready for districts. We have a tough one. Earlham and Madrid play in a 2A conference, and Martensdale is Martensdale.
Their path to the state tournament isn't easy. And they're OK with that.
"You want to play good teams come district times, and we get a great shot at doing that. These boys have done a great job of relying on each other. God has blessed them with some unique gifts. They are putting those gifts together, and it's a joy to watch."
Check out the full interview with Dueker below.