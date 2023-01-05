(Ankeny) -- Ankeny Christian Academy girls basketball sits tied atop the Bluegrass Conference standings thanks to a dominant start to the 2022-23 season.
The Eagles (9-2) are undefeated in league play and have performed at a high level since the season commenced.
“This year, we’ve made some pretty good strides,” Ankeny Christian head coach Derek Phillips said. “We’re just trying to be a lot more aggressive on the offensive side, trying to get more motion with the girls away from the ball. I think our intensity has picked up a great deal. This is my third year at ACA and I think defensively they’re definitely buying in on what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish. That’s been a really big difference maker.”
In its nine wins thus far, Ankeny Christian is allowing an average of just 36 points per game; something that has helped the Eagles succeed on both ends.
“Sometimes I feel like our best offense is our defense,” Phillips said. “A lot of it is tenacity and a mindset. I think in girls basketball, a lot of times there’s quick spurts where you’re playing hard for a few minutes, and that’s okay. But, when you’re trying to get long term success and trying to build something, you want that every play. You want that every minute of the game. Their willingness, their drive, their desire to be good [on defense], and not just be good, but be tenacious at it and get those steals when we need them so then it converts into easy baskets.”
While defense has been Ankeny Christian’s calling card this season, the Eagles field one of the best scorers in the Bluegrass Conference in junior Chloe Roe, who averages 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
“[Roe] has really just been working hard,” Phillips said. “This has been a good year for her… she’s really effective. She’s strong, she’s hard to contain and hard to push out. We’ve just been trying to work on her jumpshot, getting her feet settled, getting her feet squared and just [telling her to] take her time. There’s not a lot of girls who can defend her and block her. A lot of times it’s more of a mentality. We say ‘Chloe, take your time, no one can stop you down inside, gather those feet and go up strong.’ She just has a great attitude. She’s very coachable and very teachable.”
Roe is a member of a junior class that has made a major impact on the Eagles this year. All but one player in Ankeny Christian’s rotation is either a junior or a sophomore, which evidences the improvement young players within the program have made.
“They continue to understand and learn new things game by game,” Phillips said. “They’re seeing the court better. It’s things like trying to see the whole court, trying to see the back cuts. We’re now finally getting to know how to look for those things and we’re just a better team because of it.”
Even with all of the early-season success, the Eagles know the road won’t get easier in a league as talented as the Bluegrass Conference.
“You can never take a game off,” Phillips said. “You have to make sure you just show up game in and game out and take care of business. We’re really trying to be more business-like as far as how we handle each game so we know exactly what we need to execute in every game to get a win.”
Every game is important, but arguably the most important matchup of the regular season will take place Friday night, when Ankeny Christian squares off against Diagonal. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the Bluegrass Conference standings.
“The game Friday night is gonna be a big one,” Phillips said. “Diagonal presents some challenges for us. We were 0-2 against them last year and they’re typically a pretty physical team. They’re good at offensive and defensive rebounding, so that’s gonna be an area for us that we really have to make sure we work hard on.”
Getting past Diagonal would be another big step toward Ankeny Christian’s goals for the rest of the season.
“We’re really trying to look at each game as a win going forward,” Phillips said. “We really wanna run the table and get through this conference undefeated. That’s our goal right now and we’re just kind of taking it game-by-game, not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves. We’re just trying to stay focused [and take it] one game at a time right now.”
Ankeny Christian hosts Diagonal Friday at 6 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Phillips below.