IGCA.jpg
Photo: IGCA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their 2022 All-State Volleyball Teams. 

Ankeny Christian had a strong grip on the 1A rankings with first-team nods from Katie Quick and Carley Craighead while Coach Michele Quick was named the 1A Coach of the Year. 

Abraham Lincoln's Molly Romano was also a first-team nod in Class 5A. View the full list of all-state choices and KMAland choices below. 

CLASS 1A 

First Team

Carley Craighhead, SO, Ankeny Christian

Katie Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian

Coach of the Year: Michele Quick, Ankeny Christian 

Second Team

Emily Williams, SR, East Mills

Third Team

Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren

Macey Nehring, SO, Ankeny Christian

Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside

Honorable Mention 

Anna Weathers, SO, Ankeny Christian

Ellie Monahan, SO, St. Albert

Kaden Payne, SR, Sidney

CLASS 2A 

Second Team

Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley

Sophie Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic 

Honorable Mention

Ashlyn Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic

Maya Contreraz, SR, Missouri Valley

Nora Konz, FR, Treynor 

CLASS 4A

Second Team

Anna Strohmeier, JR, Lewis Central

Maliyah Hacker, SO, Bishop Heelan

Honorable Mention

Maddie Bergman, SR, Lewis Central

CLASS 5A

First Team

Molly Romano, JR, Abraham Lincoln 

Honorable Mention

Azaria Green, SR, Abraham Lincoln

Download PDF 2022 All State Teams.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.