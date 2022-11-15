(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their 2022 All-State Volleyball Teams.
Ankeny Christian had a strong grip on the 1A rankings with first-team nods from Katie Quick and Carley Craighead while Coach Michele Quick was named the 1A Coach of the Year.
Abraham Lincoln's Molly Romano was also a first-team nod in Class 5A. View the full list of all-state choices and KMAland choices below.
CLASS 1A
First Team
Carley Craighhead, SO, Ankeny Christian
Katie Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian
Coach of the Year: Michele Quick, Ankeny Christian
Second Team
Emily Williams, SR, East Mills
Third Team
Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren
Macey Nehring, SO, Ankeny Christian
Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside
Honorable Mention
Anna Weathers, SO, Ankeny Christian
Ellie Monahan, SO, St. Albert
Kaden Payne, SR, Sidney
CLASS 2A
Second Team
Ella Myler, SR, Missouri Valley
Sophie Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Honorable Mention
Ashlyn Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Maya Contreraz, SR, Missouri Valley
Nora Konz, FR, Treynor
CLASS 4A
Second Team
Anna Strohmeier, JR, Lewis Central
Maliyah Hacker, SO, Bishop Heelan
Honorable Mention
Maddie Bergman, SR, Lewis Central
CLASS 5A
First Team
Molly Romano, JR, Abraham Lincoln
Honorable Mention
Azaria Green, SR, Abraham Lincoln