(Ankeny) -- The Ankeny Hawks advance to their second straight state tournament appearance with a 5-0 win over AL.
After 11 days of rest due to COVID-related byes in their substrate. The Hawks took an early 3-0 lead after the first inning thanks to a two RBI double from Weston Fulk. The number two team in Class 4A never looked back.
“You can’t control the path you have to state but they played the game they had in front of them. We are looking forward to going down there and hopefully being a higher seed and getting a chance to wear our whites down in Principal Park,” Ankeny head coach Joe Balvanz.
The Hawks plated two more runs in the remaining five innings off of eight total hits. The story of the game however was Ankeny’s defense. Ankeny did not have a single error on the night and were able to leave 3 AL base runners stranded without coming across to score.
“The biggest thing we talk about is trust your stuff, trust yourself, and trust your teammates. We are probably fielding at a 97% clip on the season. I don’t want to jinx it but that’s pretty good for a high school team,” Balvanz said.
On the mound for Ankeny was Iowa football commit Brody Brecht. Brecht finished the night only giving up one hit and striking out 9 batters in 4 ⅓ innings pitched.
“I told the guys that baseball is a game of adjustments. Unfortunately the team who makes the best adjustments on the fly the quickest is usually the team that comes out on top. We fought but weren’t able to put the ball in play when we had some opportunities,” AL head coach Brett Elam said.
AL finishes the season with a 9-14 record.
“12 seniors that aren’t coming back next year. They can always look back in the future and say we were one game away from state and they can’t take that away from us,” Elam said.
Click below to see the full interview with Balvanz and Elam below.