(Council Bluffs) -- Another Abraham Lincoln soccer standout will join one of the best women’s soccer programs in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Peyton Kvammen has long since been signed and sealed to continue her soccer career at Hastings. On Friday’s KMAland Catch Up, she explained her decision.
“I had a few schools I was interested in, and I visited some of them,” Kvammen said. “When I went to Hastings, I liked the campus and how the classes worked out and how the team was.”
Kvammen, who played attacking mid and wing for AL, says she eventually chose Hastings over other interest from Grand View and several junior colleges.
“I like how their class schedule worked out,” Kvammen said. “They don’t have all their classes at one time. Players don’t have to stress in season. I also like how they provide a lot of things like studying abroad for free, and they allow you to go into the classroom for elementary education your first semester there.”
Kvammen is the second AL standout to commit to play at Hastings in the last two years, as her former teammate Taren Newman is also currently at the school and on the team.
A unique and unfortunate aspect of Kvammen’s decision is that the coach she committed to is no longer the coach there. Jade Ovendale was named the new head coach in June. While Kvammen figured to play in the midfield under the former leadership, that’s up in the air now.
“I’m open to playing anywhere,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”
