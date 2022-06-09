(Coon Rapids) -- Another Coon Rapids-Bayard track athlete will take those talents to Buena Vista.
The Crusaders’ multi-sporter Gabe Obert decided to pursue track and field at the next level with the Beavers.
“High school sports have always been fun, playing with your friends you’ve been growing up with,” Obert said. “It’s good to see which ones you can grow the most in and which ones you like the most. I think, over the years, I’ve really liked track, and I think track is the sport for me because it’s just pure athleticism. Just go out and run and get everything off your mind.”
Obert, who spent many of his springs at Drake Stadium and the state track meet, says the decision to run at Buena Vista came early this track season.
“I really didn’t know what I was going to do,” Obert said. “I knew my brother, Ben, was at Iowa State, and it would be easy to dorm with him and figure out what I want to do. What really changed my mind was the indoor meet at Buena Vista. (Buena Vista coach Jonina Brinson) reached out to me later that day, and I thought it was the right fit for me.”
To add to the allure of the Storm Lake school was the fact that his teammate and friend Easton Hays is also joining the Beavers track and field program.
“Easton and I have been pretty close growing up,” Obert said. “We live on the same street, probably half a block from each other. He went to my mom’s daycare growing up, and we both have the same interests and goals in mind. I think me and him together could do really well holding each other accountable at Buena Vista.”
At this point, Obert hopes to continue working in the long jump, high jump and in short sprints. However, as he continues to grow as an athlete, there is a chance he could find himself in the decathlon.
“I don’t know if I’m fit for that just yet,” he said. “It’s a big jump from small 1A track. I’ve never thrown the shot, never thrown the discus and never thought about the pole vault. It’d be a big jump, but I’d be down to try it out and give it a shot. We’ll just see where it takes me.”
Listen to much more with Obert on his college decision in the audio file below.