(Council Bluffs) -- Another year leading KMAland and another state team championship has landed Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden another KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year award.
Oden, who led KMAland bowlers with a 209.32 score per game and a 418.64 score per series, helped lead the Titans to a second straight Class 2A team championship.
“It was way different than last year, in my opinion,” Oden said of the team title. “We worked a lot harder for it. I think, in the coming years, I’ll look back and see how our team handled the pressure so well and how mentally tough we were that day.”
The Titans won all three of their head-to-head bracket matchups in a fifth and deciding game, guided by their “closer,” Oden. Time and again, Oden continued to pick up the necessary pin total in her final throws to help Lewis Central keep on winning.
“My heart rate was going the entire time,” she said. “But it’s more than just one person in the team tournament. I think the team just really wanted it. The team made their best shots, and we worked for it and handled the pressure fairly well. We were hyped, our parents were loud behind us and it was really fun.”
In addition to the team success, Oden worked her way into the individual state tournament and was the No. 2 seed following three rounds of pre-bracket play. While many would take away the positives from those successes, Oden admits she didn’t quite reach her goal of a state championship.
“I think it was definitely a rougher season than what I had planned it out to be,” she said. “I had a pretty high goal for myself and unfortunately didn’t meet it. I’m proud of the work I did. Leading the state in district qualifying and my 278 in qualifying at state is something I’m proud of. I wanted a big game my senior year, and I had a pretty good game. Obviously, losing in the first round of bracket play was nothing that was planned, but I threw my best shots. She just threw better.”
Oden dropped out of bracket play with a loss to Central DeWitt’s Jena Edwards, 212-203. The quarterfinal loss is one that still stings for Oden, who says there was even some adversity she had to fight through during the course of the regular season.
“Once we came back from break, I kind of struggled mentally,” Oden said. “Just being tough and executing when the lanes and pins weren’t falling my way. Sometimes learning to play different parts of the lane or using a different ball was something I struggled with and grew out of. I fought through it. I didn’t post awful scores, but I didn’t post any really high scores like I wanted (during that stretch).”
Following Oden’s outstanding prep career, she will move on to Wichita State to continue bowling at the next level. Still, she will carry with her the memories of being a part of something even bigger than her bowling game.
“The culture (of the team),” she said of her favorite memories from her bowling career. “The teammates, the coaches, the parents, the people who support us. All the friends I made through bowling. I don’t think I’m going to remember the state championship 20 years from now, but I’m going to remember my friends, my teammates and my coaches.”
Oden is the first two-time KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year in the three years of the award. Check out the full interview with Oden and previous winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS BOWLER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central
2021: Maddie Pulliam, Clarinda