(Creston) -- Creston junior Nevaeh Randall has already put together multiple dominant offensive seasons with the Panthers. With another this past year, Randall is the 2022 KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
Randall was the Hawkeye Ten leader in batting average (.456), slugging percentage (.903), total bases (93), doubles (12), home runs (10) and RBI (43).
“I definitely would say I improved a lot,” Randall said. “I think I improved with training and working through the offseason. I just never stopped putting the bat to the ball throughout the winter and fall.”
Randall’s performance was a continued improvement from a big freshman and sophomore season.
“This year was different with a different mindset and different goals,” Randall said. “My goal was to keep my batting average above .400 and break the career home run record at Creston, and I tied the single-season record. That was a big accomplishment.”
Much of Randall’s success she attributes to her work during the fall and winter months.
“I hit at a facility called GRIT Performance in Indianola,” she said. “It’s 30 minutes of tee work per day, and I also play for their travel team with tournaments every weekend in the fall.”
While the individual success was there for Randall in the middle of the Panthers lineup, she says she was most proud of the improvements made from a team perspective. After a regional final a year ago, Creston used that momentum to claim a Hawkeye Ten Conference record with a 19-1 mark.
“This season, we really came out and played how we intended to,” she said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but for a while we had a great run.”
The Panthers fell short in a regional semifinal battle with a red-hot Glenwood team, but Randall believes that will only push her and her team in the future.
“I would say it’s definitely going to drive us to work harder,” Randall said. “Just to be more mentally capable of anything that can be thrown at you on and off the field.”
Randall is the first Creston player to win the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. She is the fifth from the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Listen to the full interview with Randall below.
