(Council Bluffs) -- For the second straight recruiting cycle, a defensive tackle from Iowa Western committed to Oklahoma.
Isaiah Coe announced a commitment to the Sooners on Friday. He had 37 total tackles in 10 games this past season, including 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound prospect had other interest from Arkansas, Houston, Ole Miss, Missouri and UCF. He’s ranked as the No. 20 JUCO and No. 3 defensive tackle in the junior college ranks for the 2021 class, according to 247Sports.
Coe, who is originally from Flossmoor, Illinois, follows former Reiver Perrion Winfrey, who signed with OU in the 2020 class.