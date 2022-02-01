(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia’s Tru Melby will join his older brother within the Northwest Missouri State football program.
The 6-foot-8 Melby will sign with the Bearcats on Wednesday, joining brother Tre in Maryville.
“Everybody on the team is so close together,” the younger Melby told KMA Sports of Northwest. “Even when they’re not playing on the field, they’re doing things off the field together. It feels like a really good place to go.”
Melby, who chose the Bearcats over other interest from Sioux Falls and Iowa Western, says he’s excited for the opportunity to play with his older brother – a 2021 graduate from Lo-Ma – again.
“It means a whole lot,” he said. “He’s also on the defensive line, and I think he’ll help me out a lot. We’ll be closer together as brothers and teammates on and off the field.”
Prior to his senior season, Melby felt like he was looking at going to a Division III or junior college school. However, the recruiting process really picked up once the season came to an end.
“Football scholarships help pay for a lot of college,” Melby said. “That’s one of the main ways to get into a good college, and it really looked like a lot of fun (at Northwest). I met all the teammates down there, and it seems like a really good family place.”
Listen to much more with Melby from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review interview below.