(Oakland) -- St. Albert’s third straight regional sweep has them one win from their eighth state tournament trip.
The Saintes (13-13) cruised to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 1A regional semifinal sweep of Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-4) on Monday in a match heard on AM 960.
“It’s the postseason, so a new team across the net,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. “Overall, I’m proud of how we played. We could have easily relaxed and let them get that first set, but we didn’t do that. The girls did a nice job of adjusting and picking up on their tendencies.”
Allie Petry started hot with eight kills in each of the first two sets in leading the Saintes with 18 kills while Lauren Williams got hot in the third and finished with 11 winners.
“We can’t ride Allie’s back every match,” Lantz said. “To see the production from the other girls tonight is great. We can’t be one-sided by any way, shape or form. We have to have multiple kids getting big kills for us.”
“Just staying up and being positive,” Williams said. “Lifting up the team, getting those kills and talking with the setters really helps that.”
Elizabeth Elkins added six kills while Gracie Bohnet had four. Setters Maddy Horvath and Ella Klusman both had strong nights with 26 and 13 assists, respectively.
Junior Lainey Sheffield also had a big night, including keying a 9-0 run to finish the opening set while serving out the frame on the final eight points. Sheffield moved from the far left of the service line to the far right while expertly serving between defenders.
“That’s something Lainey and I have worked on quite a bit this season,” Lantz said. “Lainey is very strong, so we are giving her more court to put it in. Corner to corner is the best way to do it, but she can drop a short serve in there, too.”
“I’m just trying to get it in,” Sheffield added. “With the power I have behind my serve that enables me to get it in and keep it in.”
St. Albert’s defense had a strong night, too, in holding CR-B to .045 hitting. Cassidy Baker had 15 assists in leading the offense while Alaya Betts had five kills for the Crusaders. Chloe Parkis added 17 digs, and Brynn Bass had 11.
For the Saintes, they will move on to another regional final with a chance at clinching their eighth trip to state since 2011. St. Albert had never been to state before opening a string of eight rides to Cedar Rapids during the decade nine years ago. They will meet Newell-Fonda in Carroll on Wednesday evening with hopes of starting this decade with another banner.
“We’re happy to be in a regional final,” Lantz said. “Both teams have earned their right to get to that regional final. It’s going to be a good match no matter what, and we’re looking forward to it.”
The St. Albert/Newell-Fonda match can be heard on the KMAX-Stream come Wednesday at 7:00. View video interviews with Coach Lantz, Sheffield and Williams below.