(Maryville) -- The Maryville boys soccer team had another successful season this fall, winning 13 games and advancing to a state quarterfinal.
One of the leaders of another special Spoofhounds season, Kason Teale, is the 2022 KMAland Missouri Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“We had a great season,” Teale told KMA Sports. “From last year to this year, we had a lot of players that were seniors, so we had a lot of changes on the starting 11. A lot of players were able to fill those roles.”
Teale was one of those stepping into an even bigger role than the past, scoring 22 goals and passing out 15 assists for the season.
“Just like every year, the older you get the more responsibility you take on,” Teale said. “I think in previous years, as a freshman and sophomore, you’re the underclassman. You’re really looking up to the upperclassmen for what you need to do, so it’s very important (to be a leader). Overall, in general, I knew what I needed to do to help the team win.”
Teale earned All-State, All-District and All-Conference honors following his standout junior year.
“Just on and off the field, knowing that you’re always being watched by the underclassmen, especially on the field, keeping your composure and making sure you don’t get too emotional,” Teale said of adding to his leadership. “Then everyone else can stay calm.”
The most recent successful season for Maryville is just the latest, as they have now gone to three consecutive state sectional rounds. The locals are starting to recognize that success.
“Growing up in Maryville, it’s always been a football town,” Teale said. “They’ve had lots of success over the years, but from my freshman year to junior year, we saw that our freshman sectional game not a ton of people came out. This year, when we played Summit Christian at home, there were loads of fans out there supporting us. It’s nice to see how soccer has grown in Maryville.”
