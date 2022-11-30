(Council Bluffs) -- Yet another Lewis Central swimming standout will take their talents to the College of St. Mary in Omaha.
On Wednesday’s Upon Further Review, Abby Hoss talked with KMA Sports about her decision to team with fellow Lewis Central swimmers Kylee Brown and Hannah Steinmetz.
“This swim season, I just really fell back I love with swimming,” Hoss said. “I was having a hard time deciding if I wanted to go to college and swim or not, and this season really brought me a lot closer to my team.”
Hoss finished out her career at the state swimming meet earlier this month, swimming for the 400 freestyle relay, which earned a medal with a 12th-place finish.
“I really liked that (College of St. Mary) is a smaller school,” Hoss said. “That’s kind of what I was looking for, and I’ve known (Coach Mykenzie Leehy) for a while. She’s been a coach at Council Bluffs Swim Club for a while, and I just really like her as a person.”
Individually, Hoss focuses on the longer races, including the 200 and 500 freestyle.
“My sophomore year, my best time in the 500 was in the 5:30s, and I would really like to get back down there (in the future),” she said. “That’s one of my long range goals right now.”
