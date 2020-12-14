(KMAland) -- Treynor, Martensdale-St. Marys and Abraham Lincoln are all ranked in the top three of the latest Associated Press high school boys basketball poll.
The Cardinals have a first-place vote and are No. 2 in 2A while Abraham Lincoln has a pair of first-place tallies and is ranked No. 3 in 4A. Martensdale-St. Marys is also ranked No. 3 in Class 1A. AHSTW and Glenwood are two other KMAland conference schools ranked in this week’s rankings.
View the KMAland conference schools that are ranked or receiving votes this week.
CLASS 4A
3. Abraham Lincoln (2)
Others RV: Sioux City East, Lewis Central, Sioux City West
CLASS 3A
9. Glenwood
CLASS 2A
2. Treynor (1)
6t. AHSTW
Others RV: Clarinda
CLASS 1A
3t. Martensdale-St. Marys
Others RV: Fremont-Mills