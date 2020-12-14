High School Basketball
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Treynor, Martensdale-St. Marys and Abraham Lincoln are all ranked in the top three of the latest Associated Press high school boys basketball poll.

The Cardinals have a first-place vote and are No. 2 in 2A while Abraham Lincoln has a pair of first-place tallies and is ranked No. 3 in 4A. Martensdale-St. Marys is also ranked No. 3 in Class 1A. AHSTW and Glenwood are two other KMAland conference schools ranked in this week’s rankings.

View the KMAland conference schools that are ranked or receiving votes this week.

CLASS 4A

3. Abraham Lincoln (2)

Others RV: Sioux City East, Lewis Central, Sioux City West

CLASS 3A 

9. Glenwood 

CLASS 2A 

2. Treynor (1)

6t. AHSTW

Others RV: Clarinda

CLASS 1A 

3t. Martensdale-St. Marys

Others RV: Fremont-Mills 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.