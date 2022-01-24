(Leon) -- Central Decatur is new to the latest boys basketball rankings released by the Associated Press.
The Cardinals are one of six ranked KMAland teams, along with Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East, Harlan, AHSTW and Martensdale-St. Marys.
Denison-Schleswig and West Harrison received votes.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
4. Abraham Lincoln (up 1)
10. Sioux City East (same)
CLASS 3A
3. Harlan (down 1)
RV: Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 2A
10. Central Decatur (NR)
CLASS 1A
4. AHSTW (same)
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
RV: West Harrison