(KMAland) -- Harlan is the new number one team in Class 3A, according to the latest boys basketball poll released by the Associated Press.
The Cyclones earned eight of the 11 first place votes and had 115 total points.
AHSTW, Martensdale-St. Marys, Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East were also ranked while LeMars, Central Decatur, West Harrison, CAM and Mormon Trail received votes.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
5. Sioux City, East (same)
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (down 6)
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan (up 1)
7. Denison-Schleswig (NR)
RV: LeMars
CLASS 2A
RV: Central Decatur
CLASS 1A
5. AHSTW (up 1)
9. Martensdale-St. Marys (down 4)
RV: West Harrison, CAM, Mormon Trail