(KMAland) -- Four KMAland schools are ranked in the latest boys high school high school basketball rankings released by the Associated Press.
Martensdale-St. Marys is the highest-ranked area team, coming in No. 3 in Class 1A while AHSTW, Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln are also ranked. The complete rankings can be found here. List of ranked area teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
3. Martensdale-St. Marys
RV: East Mills
CLASS 2A
4. AHSTW
RV: Treynor, Underwood
CLASS 3A
8. Glenwood
RV: LeMars
CLASS 4A
9. Abraham Lincoln