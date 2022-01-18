(KMAland) --Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW and Martensdale-St. Marys moved up in the latest Associated Press boys basketball rankings.
Harlan leads ranked KMAland teams coming at No. 2, one spot below last week's No. 1 ranking despite being undefeated.
View the rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
5. Abraham Lincoln (up 3)
10. Sioux City, East (down 5)
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan (down 1)
RV: Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 2A
RV: Central Decatur
CLASS 1A
4. AHSTW (up 1)
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 2)