(KMAland) -- Five KMAland teams are ranked while three others are receiving votes in the latest Associated Press boys basketball rankings.
Harlan and AHSTW are the highest-ranked teams, coming in at No. 5 in Class 3A and 1A, respectively.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (down 4)
RV: Sioux City East
CLASS 3A
5. Harlan (down 2)
RV: Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 2A
10. Central Decatur (same)
CLASS 1A
5. AHSTW (down 1)
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
RV: Moravia