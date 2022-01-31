KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Five KMAland teams are ranked while three others are receiving votes in the latest Associated Press boys basketball rankings. 

Harlan and AHSTW are the highest-ranked teams, coming in at No. 5 in Class 3A and 1A, respectively. 

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 4A 

8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (down 4)

RV: Sioux City East 

CLASS 3A

5. Harlan (down 2)

RV: Denison-Schleswig 

CLASS 2A

10. Central Decatur (same)

CLASS 1A 

5. AHSTW (down 1)

7. Martensdale-St. Marys (same) 

RV: Moravia 

