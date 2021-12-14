(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys are the new No. 1 team in Class 4A in the latest Associated Press Boys Basketball Poll.
The Lynx are one of six ranked KMAland schools, alongside Sioux City East, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Martensdale-St. Marys and AHSTW.
Harlan received one first-place vote in Class 3A.
View the full list of rankings here and the ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
1. Abraham Lincoln (up 3)
6. Sioux City, East (up 2)
CLASS 3A
4. Harlan (NR)
9. Denison-Schleswig (down 3)
RV: Glenwood
CLASS 1A
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
9. AHSTW (same)
RV: West Harrison, Exira-EHK,