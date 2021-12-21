(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys, AHSTW and Harlan moved up three spots in the latest boys basketball rankings released by the Associated Press.
The Blue Devils are now No. 5 in Class 1A while the Vikings are right behind them at No. 6.
Abraham Lincoln slid to No. 2 in Class 4A despite receiving eight of the 11 first-place nods. Sioux City East and Harlan are also ranked while Denison-Schleswig, Treynor, CAM and East Mills received votes.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
2. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (down 1)
5. Sioux City East (up 1)
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan (up 3)
RV: Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 2A
RV: Treynor
CLASS 1A
5. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 3)
6. AHSTW (up 3)
RV: CAM, East Mills