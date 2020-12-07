(KMAland) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln and Treynor received one first-place vote each in the first Associated Press Iowa Boys Basketball poll.
Martensdale-St. Marys, meanwhile, is the highest-ranked team in the first poll. The Blue Devils are No. 2 in 1A while AL is 3 in 4A and Treynor is 4 in 2A. AHSTW, Clarinda and LeMars also received a state ranking.
View the area teams ranked below and the complete AP poll linked here.
Class 1A
2. Martensdale-St. Marys
Others RV: Fremont-Mills, Boyer Valley
Class 2A
4. Treynor (1)
7. AHSTW
10. Clarinda
Class 3A
5. LeMars
Others RV: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig
Class 4A
3. Abraham Lincoln (1)
Others RV: Lewis Central, Sioux City East