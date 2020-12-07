KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln and Treynor received one first-place vote each in the first Associated Press Iowa Boys Basketball poll.

Martensdale-St. Marys, meanwhile, is the highest-ranked team in the first poll. The Blue Devils are No. 2 in 1A while AL is 3 in 4A and Treynor is 4 in 2A. AHSTW, Clarinda and LeMars also received a state ranking.

View the area teams ranked below and the complete AP poll linked here

Class 1A 

2. Martensdale-St. Marys

Others RV: Fremont-Mills, Boyer Valley

Class 2A 

4. Treynor (1)

7. AHSTW

10. Clarinda

Class 3A 

5. LeMars

Others RV: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig

Class 4A 

3. Abraham Lincoln (1)

Others RV: Lewis Central, Sioux City East

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.