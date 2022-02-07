(KMAland) -- The Central Decatur boys moved up one spot in the latest state boys basketball rankings released by the Associated Press.
The Cardinals moved from No. 10 to No. 9 in Class 2A while Abraham Lincoln, Harlan and AHSTW are also ranked in their respective classes.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A
9. Abraham Lincoln (down 1)
RV: Sioux City East
CLASS 3A
10. Harlan (down 5)
CLASS 2A
9. Central Decatur (up 1)
CLASS 1A
5. AHSTW (same)
RV: Martensdale-St. Marys