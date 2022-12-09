(KMAland) -- The honors for former Lewis Central star Max Duggan continue to flow in with the release of the Associated Press Big 12 awards.
Duggan was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year with a unanimous vote and was picked to the first team.
Also on the first team is Cooper Beebe (OG), Deuce Vaughn (APB) and Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DE). Anudike-Uzomah was also named the Defensive Player of the Year in the league.
Second team picks went to K-State’s Vaughn (RB), Julius Brents (CB) and Ty Zentner (P), Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV (DE) and Kansas’ Lonnie Phelps (DE) and Cobee Bryant (CB).
Find the complete release from the Associated Press linked here.