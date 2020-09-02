(Westside) -- Week one of the football season ended with a sour taste in the mouths of the Ar-We-Va Rockets, which lost a 16-point lead in the fourth period and their 8-Man District 8 opener with Coon Rapids-Bayard this past Friday.
Even in the loss, though, they were able to take away plenty of positives.
“It’s really difficult to do on Friday night after you blow a 16-point lead,” Coach Chris Petersen said, “but we really put in perspective where we’ve come in a year’s time.”
A year ago, Ar-We-Va struggled through a 2-8 season with a large group of sophomores and juniors that are now juniors and seniors.
“(Those classes) have been nothing short of amazing,” Petersen said. “I was extremely surprised at how physical we were able to play with all the guys (Coon Rapids-Bayard) returned up front. We went to toe to toe with them pretty much all game.”
Junior quarterback Cooper Kock had 174 yards passing and four touchdowns on the day, including two each to Will Ragaller and Zach Schimmer. Ragaller had 184 total offensive yards on the day.
“We showed them all the things they did well,” Petersen said. “They played a fantastic ballgame, and the mindset becomes one of week-to-week improvement. It’s something we always look for, but now they understand they can compete at a high level.”
The Rockets will need a positive mindset again as they head into a week two matchup with another of the district’s favorites. KMAland No. 2 Audubon – last year’s state runner-up – comes to town on Friday night.
“It’s a cruel way to start,” Petersen said of the tough two-week slate. “(Audubon) is an extremely talented football team. Their skill players are so dynamic. They’re so quick, and they play physical football.”
The Wheelers rolled to a 55-0 rout of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in their own opener last Friday. Gavin Smith rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and Ethan Klocke scored on both of his carries to amass 82 yards.
“We’ve got a lot to worry about more than just speed,” Petersen added. “They fill so quickly and flow to the ball so well. We’re going to have our hands full.
“We’ll have to game plan a little differently than last week, but we want to continue the level of physicality we saw on Friday. Try to slow them down a bit, sustain drives and take the ball out of their hands.”
Ar-We-Va/Audubon is scheduled for a 7:00 kickoff on Friday evening in Class 8-Man District 8. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Petersen linked below.