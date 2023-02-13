(Westside) -- Despite a one-point loss to end the regular season, Ar-We-Va boys basketball head coach Matt Wilken likes his team's progress as they approach the postseason.
The Rockets (7-12) have won four of their last seven, including an impressive win over Woodbine on January 24th. However, their last time out was a 58-57 defeat at the hands of Boyer Valley on Monday.
"We've been playing a lot better," Wilken said. "I came down on the boys a little bit. Give them credit, they responded. We're young. Eight of our 11 varsity guys are freshmen or sophomores. We've grown a ton. That's a positive note. I'm proud of our effort."
The Rockets had to navigate through the growing pains of a young team while playing in a tough Rolling Valley Conference.
"We made a lot of mistakes early," Wilken said. "The effort was there, but it just started coming together better. We're coming on. I think we're playing our best basketball. This is a good time to be doing it."
The Rockets have six players averaging at least 6.6 points per game.
Junior Emmett Neumann averages just shy of a double-double with 10.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Freshman Wyatt Ragaller (10.1 PPG), sophomore Blayne Smith (7.4 PPG), junior Harley Molina (7.4 PPG), senior Skylar Cleveland (7.0 PPG) and sophomore Wade Ragaller (6.6 PPG) also pitch in to a well-rounded offense.
"Some people say it means you don't have a true scorer," Wilken said about his balance. It's hard to stop one guy when you're balanced. I like the balance a lot."
Coach Wilken also likes his team's youth. Cleveland is their only senior.
"I feel good with where we're going," Wilken said. "Hopefully, we'll take a big step forward next year."
The Rockets open Class 1A postseason play Monday night against ACGC (13-8).
The Chargers have three players in double figures: Brock Littler (16.0 PPG), Lance Bunde (12.4 PPG) and Ben Marsh (11.4 PPG).
"We've seen them in summer league," Wilken said. "They're athletic. They're not overly tall. They like to press some and play some zone. I know they're quick. If we turn the ball over a lot, we'll be in trouble. We'll try to get some of their tendencies, but we need to make sure we do our stuff to the best of our ability."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Wilken.