(Westside) -- A pair of wins before Christmas has boosted the confidence of Ar-We-Va girls basketball.
The Rockets hope the wins and the holiday practice time help them get better when they return to action. They open the new year on a two-game win streak after wins over West Harrison and Glidden-Ralston.
"If you lose one of those two games, we're scratching our head and going back to the drawing board," Coach Jeremy Smith said. "There were some things that clicked that I think we can build on."
Smith hopes his team's come-from-behind win over West Harrison can be a building block. The Rockets trailed by one heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the Hawkeyes 20-6 in the final frame to grab the win.
"The best part about that win is that we were down in the second half," Smith said. "Those are some things we can build off of. I told them at halftime that Christmas break would be a lot better if we won that game. They came out and responded well."
The Rockets buried 17 3-pointers over their last two games.
"Is that going to happen every game?" Smith said. "Probably not, but it's a sign we have girls that can shoot it. We just had to get it going."
Ar-We-Va started the year 0-4 with losses to CAM, Exira-EHK, Woodbine and Coon Rapids-Bayard. Those four teams are the top four in the Rolling Valley Conference with a combined 23-6 record. Those losses stung at the moment, but Coach Smith feels his team learned from those defeats.
"It was a great experience," Smith said about their tough early-season losses. "There was a lot to be learned. Those teams are the standard of the conference. Ideally, you want to win those games, but those are great teams to start conference (play) with. We knew we were going against the best."
Senior Maggie Ragaller and junior Delany Schurke provide a 1-2 punch for the Rockets. Ragaller averages 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game, while Schurke adds 8.3 points, 2.0 steals, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.
"A lot of teams we face press us," Smith said. "Maggie's not afraid to take the ball up against the pressure. She's so good you don't have to draw anything up for. We run a lot of sets for Delaney. They're polar opposites about how they get their points."
Jamie Hausman, Kora Obrecht, Emma Lieting, Kallie Bromer and Amber Ragaller have also contributed to the Rockets' offense.
With some successes to reflect on, the Rockets have identified their strengths and weaknesses. Now they hope to build off those.
"We have to get better at handling pressure," Smith said. "I think we're getting better at it, but it's been a thorn in our side. If we can get to that step, I think we'll be alright."
The Rockets return on January 3rd against Paton-Churdan. Click below to hear more with Coach Smith.