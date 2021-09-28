(Westside) -- Ar-We-Va football is on a three-game win streak heading into their final non-district game of the season.
The Rockets (3-2 overall, 3-1 8-Player District 1) have rebounded from losses in the first two weeks of the season and are ranked No. 8 in the latest KMAland 8-Player Power Rankings. The latest victory was a 53-16 rout of Siouxland Christian.
“This last week was Homecoming,” co-head coach Austin Stoelk told KMA Sports. “A big key for our guys was to stay focused. The guys could have fun during the week, but on Friday night it was time to play football. The guys understood that from the start.”
As has been the case throughout the season, the Rockets put a lot on the shoulders of quarterback Will Ragaller, who finished with 145 yards passing, 208 yards rushing and six offensive touchdowns.
“Will is an outstanding athlete for us,” Stoelk said. “He’s extremely quiet, but he just gets the job done (at quarterback and at middle linebacker). Offensively, he throws a really nice ball and does a pretty good job of being poised in the pocket. We have three guys up front that do a nice job of creating a nice pocket for him, and whenever he needs to he’s able to scramble.”
On the season, Ragaller has thrown for 911 yards and rushed for 782 while accounting for 28 offensive touchdowns. His top target has been fellow senior Cooper Kock, who has 30 receptions for 417 yards and nine scores. Both have been paramount during the three-game win streak.
Along with their latest victory, Ar-We-Va has knocked off Glidden-Ralston (45-31) and River Valley (61-18).
“The first couple weeks, we had a tough non-district loss to St. Edmond in overtime and then played Kingsley-Pierson and the wheels kind of fell off,” Stoelk said. “Since then, our guys have been extremely focused and have done a nice job of coming to practice, working on the things we need to work on. The guys have really dialed in.”
In week six, Coach Stoelk, who is joined in his first year as co-head football coach by Isaac Schaefers, is excited to get another strong non-district test against Boyer Valley (4-1 overall, 3-1 8-Player District 10). The KMAland No. 5 Bulldogs are also riding a three-game win streak with their only loss to No. 2 Audubon in week two.
“The quarterback is a pretty good athlete,” Stoelk said, “and they’ve got a couple pretty good athletes in the backfield. We’ve got to understand what the game plan is, key in on who we need to key in on and keep on playing our brand of football.”
Boyer Valley has gone through a bit of adversity of late, turning to senior Braydon Hast to run the offense at quarterback after an injury to junior Drew Volkmann. In Hast’s one game at the position, he was terrific with 101 yards passing, 208 yards rushing and five total touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a tight win over Woodbine.
“Athletically, they have some pretty athletic backs,” Stoelk added. “It’s just a matter of our guys doing our job. Whether we play cover one, cover two, stay in your zone, cover your man the way you need to cover them. We need to keep them contained up front defensively and continue to play our brand of football.”
