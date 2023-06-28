(Westside) -- The artist behind one of the biggest upsets in KMAland softball this year is ready to attack the postseason.
Ar-We-Va stunned Woodbine last Wednesday, edging the Rolling Valley Conference runners-up 4-2. The victory was the Rockets' second straight and part of a recent tear of four wins in their last five games.
"That game was huge," Ar-We-Va head coach Kenzie Kock said. "Everybody was on point in that game. That was a huge confidence booster. I hope that propels us."
Ar-We-Va sits at 7-10. They started the year 1-5 as they tried to figure out their lineup while working through some early-season injuries.
"We've changed our lineup quite a few times," Kock said. "We have some younger girls that are playing new positions. That's something every team has to work through. We had to find the right lineup. It was a matter of what we were going to try. We had to work through how young we are and build confidence."
Kock feels things have gone best for her team when the game is simple.
"The games where we don't think so much are when it goes well," Kock said. "It's about the mindset. This last week or so has helped us out. No matter what happens in an inning, we need to move forward."
The Rockets have only two seniors. They also happen to be their top two hitters: Jamie Hausman and Maggie Ragaller. Hausman hits .455, while Ragaller bats .391.
"Those two have started since their eighth-grade year," Kock said. "They've stepped up tremendously. It's a mentality thing. They know the team relies on them. They take advantage of that."
Delaney Schurke, Emma Lieting, Karime Sanchez, Sarah Melton, Jazmine Molina, Morgan Berg and Amber Ragaller also contribute to the Rockets' offense.
Amber Ragaller has been their go-to pitcher. Ragaller has a 5.92 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 78 innings.
"She pitched a lot last year because we needed her to," Kock said. "We've told her from the beginning that we don't expect her to strike people out. She started pitching lessons in the offseason, and she's taken that seriously. She wants to improve. I think she has done fairly well."
The Rockets open the postseason on Friday when they face Coon Rapids-Bayard in a Class 1A Region 2 first round matchup. The Crusaders and Rockets matched up twice in the regular season. CRB won both games -- 10-1 on June 19th & 2-1 on June 27th.
"It starts with keeping a good mentality," Kock said. "Last week's high needs to transfer over. We need to give it 110 percent. This is the most important time of the year. This is when we need to play our best softball."
Hear the full interview with Coach Kock below.