(Westside) -- Ar-We-Va football grabbed their second consecutive victory on Friday night, and with one game left in their regular season, the Rockets hope to continue that success with playoff positioning in mind.
Coach Chris Petersen’s team rolled to a 61-12 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton to move to 2-4 overall and in Class 8-Man District 8.
“We were able to come out quick,” Petersen told KMA Sports. “That’s something we focused on all week. “We’ve kind of been prone to some slow starts, and it was important to get out quick.”
Ar-We-Va scored on three of their first four plays and cruised from there. The victory was a lot like the one prior to it (a 50-38 triumph over Boyer Valley) in that they leaned on a strong rushing attack.
Junior quarterback Will Ragaller rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns, Damon Ehlers added 112 yards and three scores of his own and the Rockets averaged 11.1 yards per carry on their way to tallying 301 total on the ground.
The success of the run game came after a midseason switch, moving Ragaller from slot receiver to quarterback and previous quarterback Cooper Kock to tight end.
“After about four weeks, it wasn’t quite working like we wanted it to,” Petersen said. “We turned to a little more run heavy team, and now we’re starting to peak at the right time.”
Their shot at a third straight win comes against another team that has found success in the run game and in the win column of late. West Harrison (3-3, 3-3) beat Exira/EHK and Boyer Valley in their last two games, too.
“It’s not the West Harrison teams that we’re used to seeing,” Petersen said. “This is a really good football team. Really big up front and have great skill guys. It’s going to be as good of a team as we’ve played in the last four weeks.”
The Hawkeyes lean on the Gilgen brothers to rack up the rushing yards. Grant — a senior — has 602 yards and nine touchdowns while Gabe — a junior — has gone for 447 and seven. Walker Rife has 239 yards and three scores of his own.
“What we’ve seen on film is a lot of size up front and good skill guys behind them,” Petersen said. “We’re going to have a good game plan and play responsibility football. They’ll run the option and do a number of different things.”
One thing Coach Petersen believes his team will be ready for is the physicality West Harrison brings to the table.
“Physicality has been good the last few weeks, and it’ll have to be again,” he said. “We just have to be bale to match them up front. They have big kids and have to be as physical if not more physical than they are. Even in our losses, we’ve played really physical football this year.”
While physicality is one aspect, West Harrison also uses triple-option football to their advantage, and containing that could be one of the pivotal keys this week.
“We’re not unfamiliar with it,” Petersen added. “We understand we’re going to have to be able to recognize formations and then know exactly who is responsible for who when it comes to option football. And that’s always a challenge.”
Hear KMA Sports’ complete week seven coverage on Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Petersen linked below.