American Rivers Conference
Photo: American Rivers Conference

(Cedar Rapids) -- The American Rivers Conference has announced plans for a spring football season.

Football will be joined by volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer in the spring, and provisional plans have been announced for football, which includes each team playing three conference games and the option to play up to five.

The volleyball and soccer schedules will include eight conference games and an option to play more conference or non-conference competitions.

View the complete release from the ARC linked here.

