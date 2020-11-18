(Cedar Rapids) -- The American Rivers Conference has announced winter and fall-to-spring sports schedules.
The basketball schedule will begin on January 23rd with a round-robin of eight conference games. There will be a nine-team conference tournament the week of March 1st.
The conference will also hold four indoor track and field triangular meets before the conference championships on March 5th and 6th at Wartburg College.
Volleyball will open February 20th and hold a full round-robin with no conference tournament. Women’s and men’s soccer will have round-robins, beginning on March 27th, with no conference tournament.
The ARC football schedule includes three games for each school. View more information on the winter and fall-to-spring schedules in a full release from the ARC linked here.