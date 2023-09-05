(Griswold) -- Griswold volleyball is off to a strong start behind the superb setting of senior Carolina Arcia.
"We're feeling really good," Arcia said. "We're working hard and pushing each other every day in practice. We're always supporting each other. It just makes the team better because we're pushing each other."
Arcia has helped the Tigers reach a 8-2 record through their first nine matches. Griswold went 7-1 last week, highlighted by a 4-1 showing at the Missouri Valley Tournament. Arcia passed out 60 assists on the day, collecting Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"We were really good at communicating with each other," Arcia said. "It all came together. We have to be on the same page, and our chemistry has been pretty good."
Griswold's offense has three girls with over 50 kills in the first 10 matches: Gabbie Greiman (68), R'Nya Kirchhoff (58) and Marissa Askeland (56). A major chunk of those kills have come with Arcia setting. She has 178 assists through the first 10 matches.
"My teammates help me succeed," Arcia said. "It's been fun being with this team."
Arcia is a three-year starter for the Tigers. She shared setting duties with Lydia Greiman as a sophomore but has been the featured setter the past two seasons.
"I try to mix it up and make sure I get the ball to whoever is on," she said. "If somebody is having a rough night, I give them some confidence and trust them."
Being the straw that stirs the drink for Griswold's offense is pressure-filled, but Arcia likes the support she has around her. She feels that makes her role easier.
"There's a lot of pressure," she said. "But if I mess up, it's alright. Somebody is going to have my back. I just go out there with confidence."
The Tigers return to action Tuesday night when they face Hamburg. Arcia and her teammates hope to build off their recent successes as they move forward.
"We need to keep our composure and attitude," she said. "We trust our fundamentals, so we just need good attitudes."
Hear more with Arcia below.