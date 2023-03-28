(Glenwood) -- The outdoor track season kicked off for five area boys and girls teams in Glenwood Tuesday.
Glenwood, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Creston and Clarinda all competed at the Hawkeye Ten South Meet on a chilly March evening.
The meet allowed an unlimited number of entries for each event, meaning team scores were not amassed.
Still, several KMALanders had successful days on both the track and in the field events.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley dominated the distance portion of the meet on the girls side, winning the 3,000 meter run, the mile and anchoring the championship distance medley relay team.
Hartley and Glenwood’s Madelyn Berglund battled it out for much of the 3,000 before Hartley pulled away in the final two laps, clocking in at 10:50.25.
“The 3,000 I knew was gonna be hard with Madelyn Berglund and all the other runners there, so I knew I had to compete,” Hartley said. “After about the sixth lap I knew I could take it, so I just went out hard and tried to finish as hard as I could.”
Hartley wasn’t the only Clarinda girl to take home a slew of hardware from Tuesday’s meet, as Jerzee Knight won the girls high jump, long jump and the 200 meter dash.
“It was a good day,” Knight said. “A little bit chilly but overall it was good weather. It was good to be outside and get outside for a track meet and I just did what I came to do.”
Glenwood’s Zoie Carda made noise in the sprints, winning the 100 meter dash and anchoring the Rams’ gold-medal 4x200 relay.
“I was really nervous, because lane four is the fastest and it’s on your mind as a 100 meter runner,” Carda said. “I was in lane three as the third fastest [seed] and still won it. I’m really surprised, to be honest.”
On the boys side, Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin put on a clinic in the throwing events, to no one’s surprise.
The South Dakota University commit turned in 48-08 in the shot put and 154-05 in the discus.
“It was a good day,” Laughlin said. “I improved my shot put PR by a couple inches and improved my season-best in discus by about 14 feet so it was nice to come out here and get the win in Glenwood.”
Red Oak’s Jack Kling dominated the 400 meter dash, turning in a time of 50.94 to win the race by nearly three full seconds.
“In the first race I ran, I got beat in the last 100 in the sprint med, so I lost all my confidence there,” Kling said. “I did not feel good at all going into the 400, so I was not expecting that. When I started it was pretty good… and that was one of my best finishes ever.”
View full results from Tuesday’s Hawkeye Ten South Relays in the PDF below.
View full interviews with Hartley, Knight, Carda, Laughlin and Kling below.