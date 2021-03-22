(Glenwood) -- Glenwood multi-sport standout and junior Brynlee Arnold ended her lengthy recruiting process recently, choosing to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
“It was kind of an easy decision for me,” Arnold said. “They checked off a lot of my boxes. One of them being a Division I school. The program is really great. I love the coaches there, and the style of play really seems to fit what I do. Plus, it’s close to home.”
The 6-foot-3 Arnold helped lead Glenwood to their first two state tournaments in her sophomore and junior seasons, posting 2.4 kills and 0.8 blocks this past season. However, volleyball wasn’t always in the cards for Arnold.
“I originally started the recruiting process the summer of my 8th grade year for basketball,” she said. “That kind of took off, and I really thought I would go play college basketball. I had an offer from Northern Colorado, and I had gone on some college visits.”
It wasn’t until last summer when things started to turn towards volleyball for Arnold.
“I started playing club volleyball for (Premier Volleyball out of Omaha), and I kind of decided I wanted to play college volleyball,” Arnold added. “I tried it out, and I realized that’s where I wanted to go. I talked to all these schools and around November UNO offered me. It kind of took off from there.”
Arnold had her choice of schools, but as soon as Omaha made their push she says the decision really opened up for her.
“It’s a huge relief to have it figured out where I’m going to go to college,” she said. “Now I can go play my last senior year of volleyball and go to college from there. I’m super excited about that.”
Hear much more from Arnold from Monday’s Upon Further Review in the interview linked below.