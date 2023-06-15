(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's lit up the scoreboard early in an 11-9 win over the Sedalia Bombers.
The A's (7-4) plated two in the first, four in the second and two in the third while Sedalia (6-9) posted three in the first and one in the second and third.
Junior Barajas had three hits, one RBI and scored twice, Joey Little had one hit, two RBI and scored once and Terrick Thompson had two hits, one RBI and scored once. Cole Warehime doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Nick Massarini accounted for two hits, one RBI and scored once and Tyler Gundelfinger had one RBI.
Luke Rodenburg tossed 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six, walked five, allowed 10 hits and surrendered nine earned runs. Jay Kennedy twirled 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.