(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s lost a tight and tough battle with Chillicothe, 8-7 in 10 innings, on Friday in MINK League action.
The A’s came back from an early 5-0 deficit to take a 6-5 advantage into the ninth. Chillicothe scored once in the ninth to force extra innings and then put up two runs in the 10th. Clarinda answered with one run in the bottom half.
Bryce Phelps doubled twice among three hits and drove in two, and Jackson Powell added two hits of his own in the loss. Jared Anderson also had a hit and drove in two, and Aidan Garrett finished with one hit, one RBI and two runs scored.
Adam Becker had a strong performance in relief, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out three in four innings. The A’s are back on the road Saturday at Carroll with a 6:35 PM first pitch.