(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A's cruised to 36-5 with a dominant 14-3 win over the Chillicothe Mudcats on Friday.
The A's posted four runs in both the first and third en route to the blowout victory.
Travis Welker had three hits, doubled and drove in a run while Taylan Mullins-Ohm sent two runs across on three hits. Trevor Andrews, Patrick McGinn and Dylan Bailey were each responsible for two RBI and McGinn doubled.
Keean Allen tossed six innings of five-hit baseball, striking out two, allowing one earned run and walking five.
The A's return to action on Saturday when they host Chillicothe.