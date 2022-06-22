(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped a 9-8 battle with the St. Joseph Mustangs on Tuesday in MINK League action.
The A’s trailed 6-0 before scoring the next eight, putting up three in the fifth and sixth and two in the seventh. The Mustangs, though, answered with a three-run eighth inning.
Kam Kelton led the way for the A’s with three hits, drove in a run and scored once, and Nathan Barksdale pitched in a hit and two RBI. Jared Anderson also had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Will Walsh doubled and scored twice.
Colby Royal threw all nine innings for the A’s, striking out 11.