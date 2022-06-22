154.jpg
JOE MOORE

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped a 9-8 battle with the St. Joseph Mustangs on Tuesday in MINK League action.

The A’s trailed 6-0 before scoring the next eight, putting up three in the fifth and sixth and two in the seventh. The Mustangs, though, answered with a three-run eighth inning.

Kam Kelton led the way for the A’s with three hits, drove in a run and scored once, and Nathan Barksdale pitched in a hit and two RBI. Jared Anderson also had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Will Walsh doubled and scored twice.

Colby Royal threw all nine innings for the A’s, striking out 11.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.