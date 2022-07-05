(Joplin) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped a high-scoring 14-12 MINK League game to the Joplin Outlaws on Tuesday.
The A’s had 11 hits, led by three from Aidan Garrett, who drove in one and scored three times. Tab Tracy, Will Walsh and Max Petersen also had two hits apiece, and Walsh, Kam Kelton and Petersen drove in two runs each.
Ricky Harrison worked the first five innings while allowing five runs on three hits and four walks and striking out two.
The A’s continue their road trip in Joplin with another meeting against the Outlaws on Wednesday night at 7:00.