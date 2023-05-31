(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped a wild 13-11 battle with Carroll to open their season on Wednesday.
Will Flanigan led the A’s with three doubles among four hits, drove in one and scored three times, and Cole Warehime added two hits and two RBI. Julian Sauger also had one hit and two RBI for the A’s in the loss. Tucker Starling had the best performance on the mound with five strikeouts and just one run allowed in 2 2/3 innings.
CAM alum Lane Spieker had two hits, an RBI and two runs for Carroll. Check out the full boxscore linked here.